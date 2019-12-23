Greetings (and other things) for banjo players
Christmas greetings including a personal video message from Greg, Janet, and Jamie Deering (also on YouTube), with Greg playing Christmas carols.
announcement that to allow everyone to spend time with family at Christmas, they will be closed for business from 24 December till 1 January. The message includes a video of 'Santa never brings me a banjo' (also on YouTube).
*Ome Banjos of Colorado announce reductions of 10 to 50 per cent off select items in their online store; and Nechville Instruments offer $100 off their Warpdrive banjo pickup system till 31 Dec.
*The BIB's most seasonal gift for a banjo player is this link to the 27 Mar. 1963 recording of 'Santa Claus' by Bill Monroe's band, with Bill Keith (see the BIB for 20 Dec.) on banjo.
