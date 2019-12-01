Fast Track (USA): up to speed
Multi-instrumentalist singer and songwriter Ron Spears was on mandolin with the Special Consensus on their seventh tour of Ireland in January 2007 - many fans here will have fond memories of that Special C. lineup. Ron's long career encompasses all the aspects of the life of a talented bluegrass sideman (and bandleader), and since 2015 he has been playing bass with David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition.
Two months ago David decided to retire; the rest of the band wanted to continue playing together, and with the enlistment of two equally experienced members they now form Fast Track (also on Facebook). They were immediately signed to Wilson Pickins Promotions, had their official debut this past Monday on the WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, and are preparing their first recording. John Lawless on Bluegrass Today calls them
the brand new band everyone in bluegrass is talking about. [...] Their launch was greeted with tremendous interest within the bluegrass community, creating an immediate demand for a recording. [...] this is a bunch to be reckoned with. And why wouldn’t they, made up of seasoned professionals at every position.
This judgment is fully supported by a video of the band playing one of Ron's original songs, also to be seen on YouTube.
