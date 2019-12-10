Danny Burns in Ireland, 29 Dec. 2019-Feb. 2020
Thanks to Whelan's of Wexford St., Dublin 2, for the news that on Thursday 2 Jan. 2020, Danny Burns (left; also on Facebook) will be playing in their Upstairs venue, with support. Ample information is provided on the Whelan's blog. The show in Whelan's will in fact be the last in a brief tour in Ireland that opens a European tour for Danny Burns. His online tour schedule shows the following dates:
- Sun. 29th Dec.: St Luke’s, Cork city, with the Hot House Flowers
- Mon. 30th: Dolan's Warehouse, Limerick city
- Wed. 1st Jan.: Grand Central Bar, Derry city
- Thurs. 2nd: Whelan's, Dublin 2
- Fri. 17th Jan.: The American Bar, Belfast
- Fri. 24th: with Robin James Hurt, Workman's Club, Wellington Quay, Dublin, TBC
- Sat. 25th: Iontas Arts & Community Resource Centre, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan
- Fri. 21st-Sat. 22nd Feb.: Ted Fest, Galway city
Danny Burns comes from a Fermanagh family, was raised in Donegal, has developed his music over years in the USA, and uses bluegrass instrumentation to present it. Plenty of it can be heard on YouTube, including the band's own YouTube channel. Jerry Douglas is quoted as saying:
Danny Burns is an excellent songwriter, performer, guitar player, husband and father, and other things that I’m sure I’m not aware of. One thing I do know is that he is tenacious. This is one great record that you’re holding in your hands, and if it hadn’t been for Danny’s tenacity, this moment would not be happening. Do yourself a favour. Go home, play this recording, and hear the reason that Danny is right in his quest for your audience.
