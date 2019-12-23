Christmas greetings from Brookfield Knights
Brookfield Knights agency team send Christmas greetings, 'wishing one and all a joy-filled Christmas and a New Year filled with eager anticipation and delights'.
Brookfield Knights also send a note of the bands on their artists' roster who have earned the position of 'festival favourites' and are available for 2020 bookings. Among the familiar names of US acts are Belfast's Wookalily.
Labels: Agencies, Bands, Greetings, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home