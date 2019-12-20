Chatham County Line (USA) at Kilkenny Roots Festival 2020
Smithwicks Kilkenny Roots Festival announce their selection of 'Christmas stocking fillers' - tickets can be booked for three of the acts taking part in the coming year's event (Fri. 1 May-Mon. 4 May 2020), of which the one most likely to attract BIB readers is North Carolina's Chatham County Line, who have toured here several times in the past.
Since banjoist Chandler Hall retired from the band, Chatham County Line has consisted of a core trio (Dave Wilson, guitar, harmonica, vocals; John Teer, mandolin, fiddle, vocals; Greg Reading, bass, pedal steel, piano, vocals) plus a drummer. At Kilkenny they are scheduled to play on Sunday 3 May from 3.00 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. at the Set Theatre, John St., and on Monday 4 May from 4.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. at Cleeres Bar & Theatre, Parliament St. Tickets for both these gigs can now be booked online. It is not yet known whether CCL will be playing other shows in Ireland.
Chatham County Line: the core trio
