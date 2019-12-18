Bluegrass Omagh 2020, 22-4 May: tickets on sale online
National Museums of Northern Ireland have clearly given up sending information to people who ask for it, but if you happen to look every now and again at the Ulster American Folk Park pages, you'll already be aware that tickets are on sale online for this year's bluegrass festival at the Park, on the new springtime dates of Friday 22 May to Sunday 24 May.
The price of a weekend pass appears as £12.75 - which seems a real bargain, as a Friday ticket is shown as £17.00, a Saturday ticket is £21.25, and a Sunday ticket £17.00. A child's ticket on each day is £5.10. No price is shown at present for the 'Spirit of Bluegrass' gospel concert on Sunday evening. Details of some performing artists are given for each day.
All these prices include an Earlybird discount of 15% 'if you buy before 31st December 2019', although the website also says 'Earlybird tickets are currently on sale until the 31 January.' The best course is clearly to book as soon as possible.
