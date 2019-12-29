An appeal from Oldtime Central
Oldtime Central (OTC) announce:
We hope you've been enjoying the holiday season! We're taking the week off, and will have weekly articles and videos again starting in January.
We need your help! An anonymous donor has pledged $5000 for a dollar-for-dollar donation-matching campaign until the end of the year, and we only have 5 days [now 3] before it's over! We'd love to make the most of this opportunity, and this money could go a long way towards helping to support our work. Lots of you have given so far, and we really appreciate it. However, to date we're only at 32% of what we need to reach our goal, and at this rate we won't make it. Would you consider giving to Oldtime Central and helping us give back to the Oldtime community?
As you know, Oldtime Central is now a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit. That means that all of your donations are tax-deductible, so more of your money can go to supporting Oldtime Central's mission and programming.
Links for donations are on the OTC newsletter.
