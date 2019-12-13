A major milepost overlooked - and celebrated
The BIB editor writes:
Apologies to everyone for overlooking two days ago a major anniversary in bluegrass history which was staring me in the face.
Seventy years ago, on 11 December 1949, Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, Curly Seckler, Benny Sims, and Howard Watts entered a recording studio in Cincinnati, Ohio, for their third recording session for the Mercury label. The eight numbers they cut included their first recorded instrumental: the original 'Foggy Mountain Breakdown', which was released on 78 rpm the following March and went on to become an icon of bluegrass music, with effects that reverberated through mainstream culture.
Fortunately, this event has been appropriately celebrated. Two months ago the University of Illinois Press published Thomas Goldsmith's Earl Scruggs and Foggy Mountain Breakdown: the making of an American classic in their 'Music in American Life' series. Two chapters, totalling twenty-two pages, are devoted to how the tune works and how it was recorded; but as well as this close focus, 'Foggy Mountain Breakdown' serves as the central point for an overview of Scruggs's life, musical career, and legacy.
Labels: Anniversary, Banjo, Books, History, Recordings
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home