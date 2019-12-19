We look forward to more of the same in 2020 and beyond.

Keep your grass blue. Always.

Dave Jnr. and all the crew at . and all the crew at mygrassisblue.com

Well, we made it through year one. Our inaugural year of 2019 will always be special. It was a busy and ofttimes challenging year as we sought to find our feet, something made easier by establishing valued relationships via collaborations with established members of the bluegrass community here in Ireland. So we’d like to take this opportunity to offer up a heartfelt 'thank you' to all of those who worked with us in 2019 for the benefit of bluegrass promotion in Ireland, and we’d like to extend to you all best wishes for festive and fun Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

