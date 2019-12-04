A busy old-time February
11 November, the FOAOTMAD news blog announces that a full schedule of workshops for the 26th Gainsborough Festival in England, 'Europe’s biggest and best American old-time music festival' (14-17 Feb. 2020), can now be seen on the festival website, and on the left (click to enlarge).
BIB readers will note that four members of Ireland's Grits & Gravy Stringband are involved in giving workshops, as well as being pictured on the top line of the festival poster between Emily Schaad and Travis Stuart.
Anyone from Ireland who is going to Gainsborough should keep some energy in reserve for the following weekend, when the Third Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering will be held (21-23 Feb.) in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare. Clay Buckner of North Carolina's historic Red Clay Ramblers is the leading US visitor. For details and registration, see the Gathering's website and Facebook.
Labels: Festivals, Gatherings, Old-time, Workshops
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home