17 December 2019

3rd Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering, 21-23 Feb. 2020

Thanks to Andrew Lambert, co-organiser (with Bob Denton) of 'Irish Old Time', for this poster image and news of the 3rd Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering, to be held again in Lisdoonvarna on 21-23 Feb. 2020. Active preparations are in progress, and Andrew reports (with bold type added by the BIB):

It’ll be more like the first year in terms of things going on.

We are bringing over Clay Buckner, fiddler with the famed Red Clay Ramblers – he’ll lead sessions and do a workshop or two.. We also plan to bring in an experienced caller (from the UK) who will do a dance workshop. We are also planning to feature some shape-note singing, and a workshop on that.

More details are to come. Andrew adds:

PS: played last night down in Cork with Ian & Sheena Knepper and the crew – at a fine pub called Fionnbarra. Great time had by all!

