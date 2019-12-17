3rd Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering, 21-23 Feb. 2020
'Irish Old Time', for this poster image and news of the 3rd Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering, to be held again in Lisdoonvarna on 21-23 Feb. 2020. Active preparations are in progress, and Andrew reports (with bold type added by the BIB):
It’ll be more like the first year in terms of things going on.
We are bringing over Clay Buckner, fiddler with the famed Red Clay Ramblers – he’ll lead sessions and do a workshop or two.. We also plan to bring in an experienced caller (from the UK) who will do a dance workshop. We are also planning to feature some shape-note singing, and a workshop on that.
More details are to come. Andrew adds:
PS: played last night down in Cork with Ian & Sheena Knepper and the crew – at a fine pub called Fionnbarra. Great time had by all!
