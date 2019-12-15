14th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, 5-7 June 2020
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival will return to Westport, Co. Mayo, for the fourteenth time on the weekend of 5-7 June 2020.
The Festival always prides itself on introducing new acts to the Irish and international bluegrass lovers and creating a programme which will suite lovers of all types of bluegrass and American old-time music.
The Festival will see the return of some of its most exciting events such as the Gospel Hour, the Red Room Mystery Gig, and the Square Dance, as well as the many gigs, concerts, sessions, and workshops.
The Festival organisers have just announced some of the acts which will travel from overseas. For many of them, it will be their first ever Irish performances. More acts are to be announced, and tickets will go on sale early in the new year. The acts that have been announced so far are:
The Kody Norris Show (Kentucky, USA)
Erynn Marshal & Carl Jones (Virginia, USA)
SLO County Stumblers (California, USA)
Cornmaiz String Band (Kentucky, USA)
Johnny & the Yooahoos (Bavaria, Germany)
Pet Yeti (NI / GB)
The Jumper Cables (CZ)
Lunch Special (UK)
Dave Kline & the Mountain Folk Band (Pennsylvania, USA)
No Oil Paintings (NI)
Labels: Bands, Festivals, Old-time, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home