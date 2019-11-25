Two Time Polka: gigs till the end of 2019
Two Time Polka announces:
Just to let you all know that our residency in the Poor Relation bar [see the BIB for 2 Oct.] here in Cork city is coming to an end for now to make way for the Christmas party season. We will keep you posted as to when we’ll be back playing in the city. Here are our next few gigs:
Thurs. Nov. 28th: The Poor Relation, Parnell Place, Cork city. Start 9.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4949049
Sat. Dec. 28th: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209
Regards & thanks,
Ray & TTP
