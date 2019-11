Just to let you all know that our residency in the Poor Relation bar [] here in Cork city is coming to an end for now to make way for the Christmas party season. We will keep you posted as to when we’ll be back playing in the city. Here are our next few gigs:Thurs. Nov. 28th: The Poor Relation, Parnell Place, Cork city. Start 9.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4949049Sat. Dec. 28th: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209Regards & thanks,Ray & TTP

Labels: Bands, Blues, Cajun, Dance, Venues