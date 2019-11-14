TMI?
The Horsenecks touring Dec 6-15th nad @ Cobblestone on the 12th are from Portland Oregon and play Old Time Stringband music on 5 Str, Fiddle & G - TMI?
No, not too much information, but unfortunately in the wrong place and not really necessary. The post that appeared on the BIB on 26 October announced that the Horsenecks play, as their website states, 'hard-hitting and heartfelt old-time and classic bluegrass music', and will on this tour be a four-piece comprising Gabrielle Macrae (fiddle), Barry Southern (banjo), Alan Wright (guitar), and Vera van Heeringen on bass, who will also be opening some of the shows with a set of her own material.
Labels: Old-time, Tours, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home