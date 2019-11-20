NTB: news for 2020
Niall Toner for the news of two major commitments for the Niall Toner Band (NTB) in the coming year.
The NTB will be in Nashville, TN, showcasing and pitching songs at the 46th Annual Bluegrass Music Awards and 37th National Convention and Band Championship of the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA), to be held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel from Thursday 30 Jan. to Sunday 2 Feb. 2020.
Later, in the spring, the NTB will be performing in the 29th Annual Bluegrass Festival in the Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, to be held from Friday 22 May to Sunday 24 May 2020. We await an official confirmation of the dates.
And thanks also to Niall for the image above - the cover of his recently released single 'Last wolf on the mountain' (see the BIB for 25 Sept. 2019).
