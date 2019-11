L-r: Scott Gates, Yoseff Tucker, Jeff Scroggins,

Jan Purat, Zach Sharpe

Sun. 10th Nov.: Tuohy's Bar, Pound St., Rathdowney, Co. Laois, 9.00 p.m.; 087 967 5752

Mon. 11th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; 087 792 1771

Tues. 12th: Finn's Ale House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, 8.30 p.m.; 087 977 8347

Wed. 13th: Dorney Bridge, Ballinamallard, Co. Fermanagh, 8.15 p.m.; 0044 (0) 7716 / 267 625

Thurs. 14th: Beehive Bar, Adara, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m.; 087 690 0714

Fri. 15th: Mannion's Bar, Balla, Co. Mayo, 9.00 p.m.; 087 229 6018

Sat. 16th: Ballinvreena Community Hall, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick, 8.30 p.m.; 087 792 / 1771

Sun. 17th: Levis's Bar, Ballydehob, Co. Cork, 7.00 p.m.; 028 37118, 086 837 0518

*

Thanks to the indefatigablefor a reminder that on Jeff Scroggins & the Scroggdogs (above) will begin their2019 tour of Ireland. They will be playing at Tuohy's Bar , Rathdowney, Co. Laois, at 9.00 p.m. Jeff has announced on Facebook that this tour will beThis powerful and dynamic band guarantee a great show to all who come out to support any of the eight dates on this tour. Bluegrass fans in Ireland are fortunate to have musicians of this calibre playing over here, but we can hardly expect this to continue if they are playing to half-empty theatres. John adds:The band's complete schedule is:For further details on any of the above, tel. 087 792 1771 or e-mail.

Labels: Promoters, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands