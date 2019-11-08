'Stronger than turpentine': Jeff Scroggins & the Scroggdogs (USA) tour begins THIS SUNDAY
L-r: Scott Gates, Yoseff Tucker, Jeff Scroggins,
Jan Purat, Zach Sharpe
Thanks to the indefatigable John Nyhan for a reminder that on this coming Sunday (10 Nov.) Jeff Scroggins & the Scroggdogs (above) will begin their second 2019 tour of Ireland. They will be playing at Tuohy's Bar, Rathdowney, Co. Laois, at 9.00 p.m. Jeff has announced on Facebook that this tour will be
eight straight nights of West Coast bluegrass in the tradition of Vern and Ray, Rose Maddox, the Louvin Brothers, etc. OK Ireland, this is going to be stronger than turpentine, so come out and check out the most HARD CORE, in-your-face bluegrass band I've ever assembled and brought to Europe, or anywhere!!
This powerful and dynamic band guarantee a great show to all who come out to support any of the eight dates on this tour. Bluegrass fans in Ireland are fortunate to have musicians of this calibre playing over here, but we can hardly expect this to continue if they are playing to half-empty theatres. John adds:
I would especially like to thank the audience who have supported live bluegrass music over the years. Their support is very much appreciated.
The band's complete schedule is:
- Sun. 10th Nov.: Tuohy's Bar, Pound St., Rathdowney, Co. Laois, 9.00 p.m.; 087 967 5752
- Mon. 11th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.; 087 792 1771
- Tues. 12th: Finn's Ale House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, 8.30 p.m.; 087 977 8347
- Wed. 13th: Dorney Bridge, Ballinamallard, Co. Fermanagh, 8.15 p.m.; 0044 (0) 7716 / 267 625
- Thurs. 14th: Beehive Bar, Adara, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m.; 087 690 0714
- Fri. 15th: Mannion's Bar, Balla, Co. Mayo, 9.00 p.m.; 087 229 6018
- Sat. 16th: Ballinvreena Community Hall, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick, 8.30 p.m.; 087 792 / 1771
- Sun. 17th: Levis's Bar, Ballydehob, Co. Cork, 7.00 p.m.; 028 37118, 086 837 0518
*For further details on any of the above, tel. 087 792 1771 or e-mail.
