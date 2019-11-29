Smithsonian Folkways Black Friday offer
Smithsonian Folkways Recordings announce their Black Friday offer: 35% off all CDs, LPs, and box sets made between 2010 and 2019. This comprises close to a hundred individual albums, including commemorative anthologies of Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, and Lead Belly as well as new issues of modern artists. A sampler can be heard on Spotify.
Albums specially likely to interest BIB readers include those by Ola Belle Reed and the Seldom Scene, 'Classic banjo', 'Epilogue: a tribute to John Duffey', Mike Seeger's 'Just around the bend' documentary, and two albums by Stephen Wade: 'Across the Amerikee' and 'Banjo diary'. The offer is open till the end of Sunday 1 December.
