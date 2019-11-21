21 November 2019

Shannonside Winter Music Festival: more news

A month ago the Sixmilebridge Folk Club in Co. Clare put on Virginia's Level Best as part of the launch for the Shannonside Winter Music Festival 2020, to be held in Sixmilebridge and Bunratty from Thursday 16 Jan. to Monday 20 Jan.

At that time no details of the festival programme were available, but the Club has now put the above poster image on line. It reveals two powerful ingredients of the bluegrass component of the festival:
The lineup is not yet complete, but these two bands alone make it worthwhile for bluegrass fans to be there. The BIB will publish any tour details for either of them as soon as information becomes available.

