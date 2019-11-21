Shannonside Winter Music Festival: more news
month ago the Sixmilebridge Folk Club in Co. Clare put on Virginia's Level Best as part of the launch for the Shannonside Winter Music Festival 2020, to be held in Sixmilebridge and Bunratty from Thursday 16 Jan. to Monday 20 Jan.
At that time no details of the festival programme were available, but the Club has now put the above poster image on line. It reveals two powerful ingredients of the bluegrass component of the festival:
- Seth Mulder & Midnight Run from east Tennessee, who toured Ireland last autumn, and
- the Sons of Navarone, based in Belgium, with Paul van Vlodrop on banjo, who was at this year's Westport festival playing mandolin with Red Herring (NL).
