Seven years of the Red Hat Acoustic Music Club
Thanks to Paul and Anne McEvoy, organisers of the Red Hat Acoustic Music Club, for a reminder that the Club's eleventh meeting of 2019 will be held tomorrow night (Friday 8 October), and that this will mark the Club's seventh birthday, which should certainly be celebrated.
The Red Hat meets on the second Friday of every month at the Harbour Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare. Music starts around 8.30 p.m.; a donation of €3.00 covers coffee/ tea and sandwiches at the interval.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home