For a long time now, US maestros such asandhave been adapting 5-string banjo technique to the playing of Irish music - a path that has also been followed here, notably byand Robert Mabe of North Carolina (also on Facebook ) has now released a new single, 'Irish medley #2'; the official video can be seen in's news item on Bluegrass Today and on YouTube . The medley comprises 'Morrison's jig', 'Banish misfortune', and an unnamed reel, which perhaps a BIB reader can identify.Robert Mabe's first 'Irish medley', performed live at IBMA's World of Bluegrass, is also on YouTube , with Patrick McAvinue on fiddle. BIB readers may recall Patrick in Ireland earlier this century as fiddler with's Patuxent Partners *Not to forget, who had successfully used clawhammer banjo technique to play Irish tunes forty-odd years ago.

