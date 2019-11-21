Robert Mabe releases 'Irish medley #2' video
Robert Mabe of North Carolina (also on Facebook) has now released a new single, 'Irish medley #2'; the official video can be seen in John Lawless's news item on Bluegrass Today and on YouTube. The medley comprises 'Morrison's jig', 'Banish misfortune', and an unnamed reel, which perhaps a BIB reader can identify.
Robert Mabe's first 'Irish medley', performed live at IBMA's World of Bluegrass, is also on YouTube, with Patrick McAvinue on fiddle. BIB readers may recall Patrick in Ireland earlier this century as fiddler with Tom Mindte's Patuxent Partners.
*Not to forget Allen Feldman, who had successfully used clawhammer banjo technique to play Irish tunes forty-odd years ago.
Labels: Banjo, Irish music, Video, Visiting bands, Visiting players
