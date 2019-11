I was at Riley's banjo workshop when he was here in Belfast back in 2005 - around seven of us in a room above the much missed Marcus Music shop in Royal Avenue. If I were asked to name my three principal 'mentors' they would be Riley, Michael Miles (during a seminal weekend at the last Johnny Keenan Banjo Festival in Tullamore), and our own

Labels: Old-time, Tours, Venues, Visiting players