Riley at the Red Room, 15 Nov. 2019
Riley Baugus in the Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, last Friday (15 Nov.) during the last show in his brief tour of Ireland. William adds:
I was at Riley's banjo workshop when he was here in Belfast back in 2005 - around seven of us in a room above the much missed Marcus Music shop in Royal Avenue. If I were asked to name my three principal 'mentors' they would be Riley, Michael Miles (during a seminal weekend at the last Johnny Keenan Banjo Festival in Tullamore), and our own Alec Somerville.
And thanks to Arnie and Sharon Loughrin for presenting this rewarding show and for creating the Red Room. The quilts shown on the walls are made by Sharon; the walls are by Arnie.
