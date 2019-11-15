Rick Faris releases Breaking in lonesome
in the spring and summer of this year, Rick Faris, guitarist for Chicago's Special Consensus (who made their nth tour here in January), released singles from his coming album Breaking in lonesome. The album has now come, as reported by David Morris on Bluegrass Today, where you can hear clips of all the tracks. Morris judges the album 'a gem that should find a home in many collections'. Congratulations, Rick!
As reported on the BIB earlier this week, Nick Dumas, mandolin player for the Special C., will be playing his last show with the band next month, and Nate Burie of Wisconsin will be taking over as from the beginning of 2020.
