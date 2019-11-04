Record chart debut for Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Bluegrass Today of Darin and Brooke Aldridge (USA), who were headliners at last year's 27th Annual Bluegrass Festival in the Ulster American Folk Park near Omagh, Co. Tyrone, released their new Rounder album Inner journey on 18 October. It went to #2 on Billboard’s bluegrass album chart, which is the highest chart debut of their career so far. This year, additionally, Brooke won the IBMA's Female Vocalist award for the third time in a row. More details are on the Morris Public Relations e-newsletter.
