Philip Donnelly, Sandy Harsch, Steve Martin - and the return of 'Roots Freeway'
Thanks to Niall Toner (left) for this news:
I was visiting Philip Donnelly on Monday last in Waterford General, and I had the pleasure of reading a couple of chapters of Johnny Cash's biography to him. He appeared a little tired, but I was not expecting to hear of his untimely passing yesterday [28 Nov.]. RIP. Another guitarist in the Angel Band.
[BIB editor's note: Obituaries of Philip Donnelly, the Clontarf Cowboy, are appearing in the media and on the internet. An outline biography is on the Musiclee.com website.]
Sandy Harsch [right], which will be broadcast on or around Christmas Eve 2019. The running order for this show includes a Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers (SCR) track, and a mention for their gig at the 3 Arena [11 Mar. 2020], along with ticket details, etc.
Also on the good news front, 'Roots Freeway' returns to its regular 11.00 p.m. slot on Saturday 4 January 2020, and runs for at least two months, with ample opportunity for more SCR and Steve Martin airplay and plugs. I am, of course, hoping that Steve Martin will, in turn, offer me an equal amount of publicity and airplay during my performances in his country in 2020...
