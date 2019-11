Gerry

Thanks tofor the following news from, widow of. Gerry was for many years a dedicated player, student, and supporter of bluegrass, and had a PA system which Helen is now offering for sale.The system comprises one Carlsbro PA amplifier, four speakers, and two Shure microphones with stands, plus all relevant leads. The guide price is €500. Phone Helen Barry, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow, 085 761 2378.

Labels: For sale / wanted, Sound gear