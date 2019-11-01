Open monthly session in Rathdangan, Co. Wicklow, TONIGHT
Byrne's, Rathdangan
Thanks to Paul Browne for the news that:
... there is now a regular bluegrass / Americana open session on the first Friday each month in 'Juniors' (Byrne's), Rathdangan, in Co. Wicklow, near Baltinglass. The session is quite well attended by musicians and listeners. It's hosted by banjo player Dermot Gillespie and guitarist Blanch Cummins.
Paul himself plays mandolin and guitar. As today is Friday 1 November, the session is on, beginning about 9.30 p.m.
