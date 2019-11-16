Old Time Central: mid-November update and end-of-year survey
Old Time Central (OTC) includes the follow new items:
Creating a Safer Space in Traditional Music
Kansas City Rag: Fiddle Lesson with Craig Judelman
Cameron Knowler: Melodic Guitar in Oldtime Music
The OTC editors also ask for feedback on their first year of operation. You can respond to a survey via this link.
