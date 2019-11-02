Old Time Central: first year complete
Old Time Central (OTC), so there's a bumper stock of new iterms in the editors' latest e-newsletter:
Oldtime on the Prairie: A Review of Farmhouse Fiddlers
Emily Elam: Interview and Tunes
Fiddler's Grove in Union Grove, NC: A Review
Banging on the Hood: Fiddle Lesson with Craig Judelman
We Came for the Fiddle Tunes But Stayed for the Yodeling Cowboys. A Review of Texas Hillbillies
The Functional Art of Old-Time Backup Guitar
Mike Burns: Interview and Tunes
Old Folks Get in Bed: Fiddle Lesson with Craig Judelman
Jimmy Triplett and Howard Rains: Tunes from Clifftop 2019
The editors thank readers for making it possible for OTC to complete its first year. OTC is completely community-supported, and links are provided in the newsletter for making one-off or monthly donations.
