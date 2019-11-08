Nick Dumas to leave the Special Consensus
The Special C.: (l-r) Nick Dumas, Dan Eubanks, Rick Faris, Greg Cahill
Nick Dumas, mandolin player for the Special Consensus (USA) for the past four years (during which the band has toured twice in Ireland), announced yesterday on Facebook that he will be playing his last show with the Special C. on 6 December in Chicago. Nick writes:
I want to thank Greg Cahill, Rick Faris, & Dan Eubanks for giving me the once in a lifetime opportunity to play with them. No doubt some of the best music I have ever played and I am going to truly miss it. Never thought in my wildest dreams that I would receive three IBMA awards and a Grammy nomination with this band!
Nick will be spending more time at home with his wife Hana, and with a range of musical activity still very much at the centre of his life. Read more in his message on Facebook.
