New video from Cup O' Joe
Co. Armagh's Cup O' Joe released yesterday a video of 'Run run', the second single from their new album In the parting, which is due for release this coming January. The video can be seen on YouTube, and is also featured on Bluegrass Today by John Lawless, who says:
We’ve watched these artists grow and mature from teens into young adults, matching the rich musical traditions of their homeland with bluegrass sounds from the US, into a hybrid that is distinctive as its own thing. In particular, we’ve seen Tabitha Agnew develop into an engaging and empathetic vocalist – and a fine banjo player to boot. Accompanied by brothers Reuben on guitar, and Benjamin on bass, the Agnews make compelling music that is hard to peg, but very easy to listen to.
Labels: Bands, Media, Recordings, Video
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home