More than music - and other news from the Mother Country
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces:
Bluegrass is more than music, it is emergency assistance, music education, and career development. It is real impact for real people made possible by your support. Please donate now to the combined giving campaign of the IBMA, IBMA Trust Fund, and IBMA Foundation.
In addition to your donation, we want to know what bluegrass is to you. Share your own story by posting a video, picture, or statement on social media using #morethanmusic.
A leading example of 'real impact for real people' is the IBMA Trust Fund's assistance to master dobroist 'Uncle' Phil Leadbetter (who played in Ireland twenty years ago with J.D. Crowe & the New South when John Nyhan brought them to Kilworth, Co. Cork). Phil, who has had successive bouts of cancer, says 'I just don't know what we would have done without the help of the IBMA.' More information, and links for online donation, are here.
*The Fretboard Journal, an ideal magazine for instrument enthusiasts, announces:
As a reader-supported magazine with barely any advertising, we can't offer too many Fretboard Journal discounts. But here goes our biggest for 2019...
Between now and 5 December, use the discount code FJ19 when you check out at fretboardjournal.com and save an additional 15% off your order. Use it for back issues, gift subscriptions, FJ merch or digital downloads. Or whatever you like. All new subscriptions will start with our latest, 45th issue, which is about to begin mailing to everyone.
*Those of us who were lucky enough to see Daniel and Carolyn Routh when they toured here in October with a trio configuration of their band Nu-Blu may not have known that they host the syndicated Bluegrass Ridge TV programme and the corresponding weekly radio show. The Bluegrass Standard online magazine announces that it is now in partnership with Bluegrass Ridge: the TV show can be seen on mobile devices, and the radio show accessed through the Bluegrass Standard website. More details are on the BS e-newsletter.
