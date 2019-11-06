More news of past visitors
Following Monday's BIB news of the award-winning duo Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Bluegrass Today carries news of two other award-winning US acts who have both played at past Omagh festivals: Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass (headliners at Omagh in 2008) and Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, whose Omagh performances this year were followed by a tour.
Danny Paisley has signed up with Pinecastle Records. A performance video (also on YouTube) is on the BT post. Chris and the Night Drivers have released a fifth single, 'Your remarkable return', from their latest album The choosing road. An audio clip can be heard on BT. Several photos from the tour in Ireland can be seen on the band's Facebook. The photo below shows them in their new regular (post-tour) lineup.
L-r: Marshall Wilborn, Mark Stoffel, Chris Jones, Grace van 't Hof
Labels: Festivals, Record companies, Recordings, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home