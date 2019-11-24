Michael j. Miles (USA): 'Old Town Road' and 'I'm an old cowhand'
e-newsletter, Michael J. Miles - the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo - announces that he will be playing a double concert with fingerstyle guitarist Adam Rafferty on 22 Dec. in Evanston, IL, and in Jan. 2020 he will give a performance of his 'Senegal to Seeger' one-man show in aid of the late Pete Seeger's Clearwater Fund. More collaborations, plus links to free banjo and guitar tablatures, are detailed here.
