Kristy Cox (AUS) back in Europe for May 2020 tour
mygrassisblue.com/ team for this announcement:
After a busy inaugural 2019, 2020 will see us concentrate on developing an offering in the UK and mainland Europe, and we’re delighted to have our very first touring artist of 2019, Kristy Cox, on board with us for this overseas foray. The tour will kick off on 7 May at the Crossover Bluegrass, Old-Time & Americana Music Festival in Shropshire, England, before embarking on a run through select venues in mainland Europe. Kristy will return to Ireland for a few gigs before featuring on the roster of the 29th Annual Bluegrass Festival in Co. Tyrone’s Ulster American Folk Park from 22 to 24 May, where the tour will end. We’re busy piecing the tour together and hope to have it confirmed by early 2020.
Labels: Agencies, Festivals, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home