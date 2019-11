Thanks tofor the news that's documentary TV series 'Country music' begins on BBC Four at 9.30 p.m. this coming Friday (22 Nov.). The fifty-three minute first instalment is entitled 'The rub (beginnings-1933)'; the BBC blurb describes it as showingThis will be followed directly at 10.20 by episode 2, 'Hard times (1933-1945)'. Episodes 3 and 4, 'The hillbilly Shakespeare (1945-1963)' and 'I can't stop loving you (1953-1963)', will be shown a week later (29 Nov.).is shown at the Grand Ole Opry mike in the illustration for episode 4 on the BBC Four website . All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

Labels: History, Media, Video