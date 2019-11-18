Ken Burns's 'Country music' begins on BBC Four, 22 Nov. 2019
BBC Four at 9.30 p.m. this coming Friday (22 Nov.). The fifty-three minute first instalment is entitled 'The rub (beginnings-1933)'; the BBC blurb describes it as showing
How what was first called hillbilly music reached new audiences through phonographs and radio, and launched the careers of country music's first big stars - the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers.
This will be followed directly at 10.20 by episode 2, 'Hard times (1933-1945)'. Episodes 3 and 4, 'The hillbilly Shakespeare (1945-1963)' and 'I can't stop loving you (1953-1963)', will be shown a week later (29 Nov.). Bill Monroe is shown at the Grand Ole Opry mike in the illustration for episode 4 on the BBC Four website. All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.
