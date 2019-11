As announced on the BIB on 26 Oct., Tullamore's JigJam will be winding up their Phoenix World Tour with four shows in Ireland, beginning(6 Oct.). The dates are shown below and on the BIB calendar; the links give online booking facilities.Wed. 6th Nov.: Whelan's main venue, Wexford St., Dublin 2Thurs. 7th: Spirit Store , Dundalk, Co. LouthFri. 8th: BrĂș BorĂș Cultural Centre , Cashel, Co. TipperarySat. 9th: Mullingar Arts Centre , Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

