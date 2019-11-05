Jeff Burke and Bluegrass Chicago
Jeff Burke, well known in Ireland from his many tours as half of Jeff & Vida as well as being an instructor at Bluegrass Camp Ireland, moved three years ago from Nashville to Chicago and found that plenty of people there were interested or active in bluegrass - fans, pickers, bands, institutions, and organisations - but lacked a unifying hub or an established network of communication.
Jeff and friends have accordingly set up the Bluegrass Chicago website to serve the bluegrass and old-time community for the Chicago metropolitan area (with a population about twice that of Ireland). More details are given by John Lawless in a feature on Bluegrass Today.
Labels: Associations, Instruction, Media, Visiting players
