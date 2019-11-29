Instrument stands
The BIB editor writes:
An elegant, efficient, and compact instrument stand of mine went missing a year ago. Fortunately I found a substitute in a local branch of Lidl, which was selling guitar stands as accessories to the guitars they had on offer for Christmas. I ended up buying two.
These stands are now back on sale, and should be available in Lidl branches at least till Christmas. Made of square-section alloy tubing with neoprene pads to protect the instrument finish, they're compact when folded, very light, and adjustable to suit the dimensions of a guitar, resonator banjo, open-back banjo, or even a mandolin. Not as neat as the old stand, but even more functional and half the price - they were €10.99 last year.
