In the Nov. 2019 BU
Bluegrass Unlimited magazine includes a major obituary of John Cohen by Gary Reid; a Highlight review by Chris Stuart of Cohen's most recent published collection of photographs, Speed bumps on a dirt road; and a review by Bob Allen of Thomas Goldsmith's Earl Scruggs and Foggy Mountain Breakdown (see the BIB for 28 Sept.). Chris Stuart also gives a Highlight review to Lew Stern's Tommy Thompson: new-timey string band musician (see the BIB for 6 June).
