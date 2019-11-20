Greenshine gigs, Nov.-Dec. 2019
L-r: Noel Shine, Ellie Shine, Mary Greene
In addition to the news on the BIB a week ago that they will be playing the Christmas gig at Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (between Birr and Roscrea, Co. Tipperary) on Sunday 29 December, Greenshine have a number of other gigs posted between now and then, beginning tomorrow:
Thurs. 21st Nov.: With The Diviners, Kenny's Bar, Lahinch, Co. Clare, 8.00 p.m., €15
Fri. 22nd: Moynihan's Bar, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 9.00 p.m. (part of Suirfest)
Fri. 29th: With Vickers Vimy, Coughlan's Live, Cork city, 9.00 p.m., €18
Fri. 27th Dec.: DC Music Club, 20 Camden Row, Dublin 2, adm. TBC
