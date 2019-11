L-r: Noel Shine, Ellie Shine, Mary Greene

Thanks to, veteran promoter of acoustic music, for the news that the Christmas gig at Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (between Birr and Roscrea, Co. Tipperary) on Sunday 29 December will feature Greenshine . Tickets can be reserved by 'phone (087 2238040).Tom and friends made the long trip from Roscrea to this year's Omagh festival, and the experience inspired him to poetry, culminating in a tribute to Brian O'Nolan ('Myles na gCopaleen'). Here's an extract:... Enjoy the music while we shareA perfect pint, a cause for wonderAnd let a burger slake the hunger.Sun on wet leaves starts to flickerBow on strings and banjo pickerPut sweet music in our souls...So here’s to Danny and to Seanand the friendship that has grownWith their humour and good graceThat took us to a different placeHome by streets of sweet StrabaneWhere the Mourne meets the FinnWhere the sculpture of the writer,He who makes our journeys lighter,Reminded of his wiles, we smile,At what we owe to Myles.

