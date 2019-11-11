Gainsborough - and Lisdoonvarna
FOAOTMAD news blog for the announcement that tickets for the 26th Gainsborough Festival, 'Europe’s biggest and best American old-time music festival', are now on sale. The festival will be held at the Queen Elizabeth's High School, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire. DN21 2ST, England, from 14 to 17 February 2020.
The lineup has an impressive contingent of US visitors - and BIB readers will note that Ireland's Grits & Gravy Stringband are pictured on the top line of the poster between Emily Schaad and Travis Stuart. Bands from Norway, France, and of course Britain are also featured. Full details, including YouTube links, are on the Festival website.
As well as being the biggest old-time event in Europe, the Gainsborough festival is also one of the earliest on the calendar. However, the Third Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering will be held just a week later (21-23 Feb.) in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare, with Clay Buckner of North Carolina's historic Red Clay Ramblers as the leading US visitor. For details and registration, see the Gathering's website and Facebook.
