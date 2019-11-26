Craig & Willoughby for 4th BAND Festival, 4-8 June 2020
Following the news in the BIB post of 9 Nov., the organising team of the BAND (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy) Festival in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal, announce:
The BAND Festival has been fortunate enough to have been graced with the wonderful music of Cathryn Craig and Brian Willoughby since it launched in 2017. Since then, they have returned to Dunfanaghy every year and we are delighted that BAND 2020 will see them back again!
Brian and Cathryn will be sharing music from their brand new album The Cooley & Mourne which is receiving outstanding reviews since its launch this month. It has been described as 'an album that makes for absolutely delightful listening' and 'their best album yet'.
A link to a review on the Folking.com website is here.
