The BAND Festival has been fortunate enough to have been graced with the wonderful music of Cathryn Craig and Brian Willoughby since it launched in 2017. Since then, they have returned to Dunfanaghy every year and we are delighted that BAND 2020 will see them back again!Brian and Cathryn will be sharing music from their brand new albumwhich is receiving outstanding reviews since its launch this month. It has been described as 'an album that makes for absolutely delightful listening' and 'their best album yet'.

