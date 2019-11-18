Bridie Wright, R.I.P.
Woodbine sends the sad news that Bridie Wright, mother of his wife Joan and of Liam Weight, passed away this morning. She was in her 98th year. Tony writes:
She had a great love of music and was at all the Athy Bluegrass Festivals until illness took hold. She has lived with Alzheimer's for a number of years.
The funeral mass will be held in Stradbally, Co. Laois, at 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday 20 November, followed by burial in Churchtown cemetery, Athy, Co. Kildare. Our condolences go out to Joan, Liam, Tony, and all Bridie's family.
Labels: People
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home