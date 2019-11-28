'Black Friday' offer: 30% discount on spring 2020 Dublin concerts
Music Network's 2019/20 touring programme will include 10 String Symphony (Christian Sedelmyer and Rachel Baiman), who took part in the recording of 'Squirrel Hunters' on the last Special Consensus album, the track that won the IBMA's 2018 Instrumental Recorded Performance award.
Music Network now announce, as a 'Black Friday' offer, a 30% discount on all their spring 2020 Dublin city centre concerts. This will include the 10 String Symphony concert at the Sugar Club on Leeson St., Dublin 2, on Wednesday 6 May; it does not apply to the other ten shows in 10 String Symphony's tour. Their full tour schedule for May 2020, with links for online booking, is now on the Music Network website, and the dates are on the BIB calendar.
Labels: Agencies, concerts, Visiting players
