Alison Krauss receives National Medal for the Arts
Alison Krauss was among those receiving the National Medal for the Arts (left), the US government's supreme award for outstanding achievements in the arts fields. The medals were presented by President Donald Trump at the White House. More details are in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today, together with a twenty-six-minute video of the presentations which can also be seen on YouTube. Alison's award comes at about ten minutes in.
Twenty-five years ago Alison Krauss & Union Station first played in Dublin, packing nearly all the bluegrass fans in this island into a function room in Barry's Hotel. Everyone who was present would probably agree that the medal was pretty well deserved there and then.
Labels: Awards, History, Venues, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home