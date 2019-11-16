16 November 2019

A win-win for the IBMA and its partners

The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announce that this year's World of Bluegrass (24-28 Sept.) in Raleigh, NC, was attended by over 218,000 people and generated $18.65 million for the local economy in tourism impact alone. World of Bluegrass will be held in Raleigh for at least two more years; the next event is on 29 Sept.-3 Oct. 2020. More details are in this IBMA press release. The photos show audiences at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh.

Labels: , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 5:35 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home