A win-win for the IBMA and its partners
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announce that this year's World of Bluegrass (24-28 Sept.) in Raleigh, NC, was attended by over 218,000 people and generated $18.65 million for the local economy in tourism impact alone. World of Bluegrass will be held in Raleigh for at least two more years; the next event is on 29 Sept.-3 Oct. 2020. More details are in this IBMA press release. The photos show audiences at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh.
