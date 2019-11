Guitars that have an arm-rest (or in higher-priced models a bevelled edge) on the lower bout have become familiar. Wood Song Guitars , part of the Gold Tone Music Group, now announce that their Advanced Acoustic and Advanced Acoustic-Electric guitars incorporate the Ergo-Glide top (see photo), in which the guitar soundboard slopes to ease pressure on the arm, as well as Gold Tone's well established Zero Glide replacement nut. The Wood Song range includes dreadnought, Jumbo, OM, cutaway, and 12-string models.

Labels: Guitar, Suppliers