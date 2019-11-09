4th BAND Festival, 4-8 June 2020
BAND (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy) Festival in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal, for this news:
We’re very happy to announce that the BAND Festival is returning next year on the earlier dates of Thursday 4th-Monday 8th of June! The BAND 2020 lineup is well under way, and updates will be coming soon! Keep an eye on our website and Facebook for details!
Thanks for being a part of the BAND Festival! If you would like to get in touch with us regarding music, sponsorship, or anything BAND-related, you can contact us at info@thebandfestival.com.
A brief promo video to accompany this announcement is on the BAND Facebook, and a two-minute video made at the 2018 BAND Festival is here.
