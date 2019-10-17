Your 2020 festival - in BU
The deadline (1 Nov.) for getting details of your bluegrass festival published in the January 2020 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine is just two weeks away. BU asks festival organisers to submit completed entry forms as soon as possible and send them in by post (P.O. Box 771, Warrenton, VA 20188), e-mail, or fax (540-341-0011). Here's what should be entered about your event:
- CITY of Event
- STATE of Event
- DATES in 2020
- Name of Event
- Location (name of park, brief directions)
- CONTACT PERSON (1 only) NAME
- ADDRESS........................
- CITY.................STATE.................ZIP....
- Phone (1 only)
- E-mail (1 only)
- Web (1 only)
Ireland has always ranked high in the numbers of events shown in BU's list for countries outside North America, even though not all the festivals here have been entered. Please let the BIB know your 2020 dates too!
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home